OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r in India, the latest addition to its budget-friendly TWS lineup and the successor to last year’s Nord Buds 2r. The new earbuds bring improved battery life, advanced features, and a refreshed design while keeping an affordable price tag.

The Nord Buds 3r retain 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanized vibrating diaphragm, offering clear and powerful audio. It features IP55 dust and water resistance (earbuds only) and dual microphones on each earbud for AI noise cancellation with beamforming technology and an anti-wind design, ensuring better call quality.

One of the biggest upgrades is the massive 54-hour total playback, making these the longest-lasting earbuds in the OnePlus TWS range. Each earbud packs a 58 mAh battery for up to 12 hours of standalone playback, while the 560 mAh charging case adds extended backup.

For audio customization, the Nord Buds 3r supports Sound Master EQ with three pre-set modes and a 6-band custom equalizer. There’s also OnePlus 3D Audio (supported on select OnePlus smartphones) for a 360° soundstage.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.4, support for AAC and SBC codecs, 47ms low-latency Game Mode, and Dual-Device Connection for easy switching. OnePlus has packed in AI Translation for real-time language support, Tap 2 Take (double-tap to capture photos), Aqua Touch for smooth touch controls, and a Find My Earbuds function. It is available in Aura Blue, and Ash Black color options.

The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is ₹1,799 with a special launch price of ₹1,599 and will be available from 8th September 2025 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other offline retail partners. OnePlus has confirmed that launch discounts will be available when open sales begin, with details expected to be announced closer to the sale date.

