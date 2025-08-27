Spotify has announced the launch of its new ‘Messages’ feature, designed to make sharing music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more easier than ever. With this addition, users can now chat about what they’re listening to right inside the app, creating a more social and interactive experience.

With the latest update, users can start a conversation in-app with people they’ve previously interacted with on Spotify. Much like Instagram’s DM system, recipients will have the choice to accept or deny incoming message requests, giving them control over who they chat with.

To make sharing even quicker, Spotify has added a ‘Quick Share’ button directly in the ‘Now Playing’ screen. With just a tap, listeners can pick a friend and send over their current track instantly. Spotify will also suggest people you may want to message, based on your past activity – whether that’s sharing songs, joining Jams or Blends, creating collaborative playlists together, or being part of the same Family or Duo plan.

Similar to popular instant messaging apps, Spotify also allows users to react with emojis to messages, making conversations more expressive. On the security front, the company says that messages are protected with industry-standard encryption during both transit and storage. Additionally, proactive detection technology has been put in place to monitor and flag potentially unlawful or harmful content.

Regarding the benefits of the Messages feature, Spotify said, “Messages also open up new opportunities for artists, authors, and creators – more users can spread the word about an artist’s track or creator’s podcast with their friends and family, helping drive discovery.”

Spotify’s Messages feature will begin rolling out this week to Free and Premium users aged 16 and above, across select markets on mobile devices.