ASUS has launched its latest lineup of AI-powered Vivobook laptops in India, including the Vivobook 14 (M1407KA), Vivobook S14 (M3407KA), and refreshed Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). These new models combine AI-driven features, premium displays, and enhanced performance, aimed at productivity, content creation, and everyday computing.

The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. It measures just 1.59 cm thick and weighs 1.4 kg, sporting a sleek metal build with a CNC-engraved logo. The Vivobook 14 (M1407KA) comes with a TÜV Rheinland-certified 14-inch Full HD+ IPS display designed for eye comfort during long usage, measuring 1.79 cm in thickness and weighing 1.46 kg. Both laptops meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

Underneath, the Vivobook 14 and S14 are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with AMD Radeon Graphics and an integrated XDNA NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. The Vivobook S14 supports up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage, while the Vivobook 14 supports up to 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD. Cooling is handled by ASUS IceCool technology, ensuring stability under heavy workloads.

The Vivobook S14 includes a 70Wh battery with up to 23 hours of backup and supports fast USB-C charging, while the Vivobook 14 packs a 42Wh battery with 65W charging. Both models come with AI features such as Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, ASUS StoryCube, and are part of the Copilot+ PC lineup with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI access. Security features include an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, a magnetic privacy shutter, and Microsoft Pluton chip with Passkeys.

On the Intel side, ASUS refreshed the Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) with redesigned chassis for better portability and resilience. The Vivobook 14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with AI capabilities, while the Vivobook 15 runs on Intel Core i3-1315U. The Vivobook 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio, while the Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD 16:9 display. Both models feature slim profiles, backlit keyboards with Copilot keys, and eco-certified chassis.

Connectivity across the new lineup includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2/5.3 or 5.4, depending on the model, multiple USB ports (Type-A/Type-C), HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. All laptops ship with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic with 100 GB cloud storage.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “The launch of the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 marks another milestone in ASUS’s journey to bring AI-driven innovation to India. These laptops deliver the ideal balance of smart productivity, all-day portability, and immersive visuals, making them the perfect companion for students, professionals, and creators. With Copilot+ and ASUS’s AI apps integrated, the Vivobook series is future-ready, designed to seamlessly adapt to the evolving ways we work, learn, and create.”

ASUS Vivobook Series Price in India and Availability