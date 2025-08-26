vivo India launched the vivo T4 Pro, adding another Series T smartphone to the lineup, joining the vivo T4R 5G, vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G. The key highlights and features include a 3x periscope telephoto camera using the 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, along with the IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design in a 7.53 mm form factor, a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and more.

Following the vivo V60, the vivo T4 Pro is the second slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, combining a massive battery with a sleek 7.53mm design while retaining IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. It comes in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold color options. The front side sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, P3 wide color gamut, and HDR10+ support.

For cameras, the T4 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, packing a total of two 50 MP cameras onboard. The main camera is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization); the second 50 MP camera is a telephoto using the Sony IMX882 sensor supporting 3x optical zoom up to 100x zoom, and OIS, while the third rear camera is a 2 MP portrait sensor. The front side has a 32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording support. The rear camera setup is similar to the recently launched vivo V60, however, without the Carl ZEISS lens.

For internals, the vivo T4 Pro is equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, paired with Adreno 722 GPU, and up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, along with virtual RAM expansion. It packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging support and ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 backed with AI features.

For the first time in the vivo Series T, the company offers 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates, along with AI features such as Circle to Search, live call translation, transcript assist, and Erase 2.0 to enhance productivity and creativity. Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, multiple global navigation systems, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

The price for the vivo T4 Pro starts at ₹27,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹29,999 for its mid variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹31,999 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

vivo T4 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus

vivo T4 Pro – Hands-on and First Impressions