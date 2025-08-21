vivo India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone in India on 26th August, expanding its T-series lineup. The vivo T4 Pro 5G joins vivo’s growing T4 series lineup, including the vivo T4R 5G, vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G.

The vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to carry forward the strengths of its sibling, with the highlight being a 3x periscope telephoto camera. According to the teasers, the phone will feature the 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, the same primary sensor found in devices like the vivo V60 and X200 FE. However, unlike some of vivo’s premium offerings, the T4 Pro won’t feature ZEISS optics.

On the performance side, the device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with a 120 Hz quad-curved AMOLED display. Backing this up is a massive 6,500 mAh battery, similar to the one found in the vivo V60, which should provide strong endurance for heavy users. The teaser also showcases the phone in Blue and Gold color variants.

The vivo T4 Pro 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retail outlets post launch. More details, including the full specifications and pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days leading up to the launch event.