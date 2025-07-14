vivo India has launched its new compact flagship smartphone – the vivo X200 FE in India, priced starting from ₹54,999. It is positioned as a compact flagship under its top-of-the-line vivo X200 series, bringing together powerful internals (Dimensity 9300+), ZEISS-enhanced cameras, a premium design, and a massive 6,500 mAh battery – all packed into a 7.99 mm slim and sturdy body. We got our hands on the device shortly after launch, and here’s how our first impressions unfold.

The vivo X200 FE is introduced alongside the vivo X Fold5 foldable smartphone, and is also a toned-down variant of its elder sibling, the vivo X200. The key features and highlights of the vivo X200 FE include a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, and a ZEISS-backed triple camera setup with three 50 MP cameras on board. The vivo X200 FE is more than just a fan-edition – it’s a serious contender for those seeking a pocket-friendly flagship. And with a massive 6500mAh battery, IP68 + IP69 protection, and a sleek glass-metal build, vivo is clearly aiming to deliver a no-nonsense premium experience at ₹54,999.

vivo X200 FE Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4,320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4,320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15

FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.4 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 (12-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 (12-core) Graphics Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM)

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM) Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 106° FOV + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, Aura light, Optical Image Stabilization

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 106° FOV + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, Aura light, Optical Image Stabilization Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0, autofocus

50 MP f/2.0, autofocus Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

USB Type-C, in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,500 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging

6,500 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, Amber Yellow

Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, Amber Yellow Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 14th July 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

14th July 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Up to 10% instant cashback (₹6,000 discount) on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank), up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 year free extended warranty, EMI starting at ₹3,055/month with 18 Months no-cost EMI and zero down payment, 70% discount on V-shield with up to 70% assured cashback, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 as part of the bundled deal

The vivo X200 FE immediately makes a strong impression with its compact, high-end design. It’s a phone that doesn’t scream for attention but speaks volumes through subtle sophistication. Right out of the box, we just got impressed with its amazing build quality and compact form factor. The matte glass back paired with metallic side frames gives it a premium in-hand feel that’s solid, grippy, and clearly well-engineered. There’s a reassuring sturdiness to the build – no creaks, no flex – just a clean, elegant design that feels flagship from every angle.

Despite packing flagship-level hardware and a large 6,500 mAh battery, the phone remains impressively slim at 7.99 mm and weighs just 186 grams, making it easy to handle even during long use. Additionally, has the top-tier IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance, ideal for those who value durability as much as style. We got the Luxe Grey color, as you can see, while it also comes in two more – Frost Blue and Amber Yellow color options.

On the front, you get a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display that feels almost seamless with ultra-slim bezels and smooth curves that melt into the frame. The display offers a tremendous level of brightness; vivo has gone all out with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, along with a crisp 1.5K+ resolution panel (2640 x 1216 pixels) with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen isn’t just bright, it’s among the brightest panels you’ll see on a smartphone, period. Whether you’re out under harsh sunlight or watching HDR content, this display absolutely shines.

The vivo X200 FE might be compact in size, but it looks and feels every bit as flagship as its larger rivals. Despite its smaller footprint, the bezels are impressively slim, offering an edge-to-edge viewing experience. As for ergonomics, the power and volume buttons are neatly placed along the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, primary mic, dual SIM tray, and stereo speaker grill. On the other hand, the top side comes with two additional mics and another speaker (at the earpiece), ensuring a balanced stereo audio setup, aided by Hi-Res Audio certification.

What packs inside is some serious power, positioning itself as a proper flagship rather than just a compact alternative. It runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC clocked at up to 3.4 GHz, coupled with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and support for an additional 16 GB virtual RAM, while it’s backed by UFS 3.1 storage in 256 GB and 512 GB options. Even though the storage is not the UFS 4.0 type, it’s fast enough for snappy app launches and smooth file transfers, while the massive RAM size is great for multitasking, whether you’re switching between apps, editing media, or gaming. We would still appreciate if vivo put a UFS 4.0 (or 4.1 type) since it’s rated for the flagship category.

The triple rear camera setup is among the biggest highlights of the X200 FE, backed by ZEISS optics, which instantly signals top-notch imaging capabilities. We are yet to snap some great shots using its camera, will be sharing them soon in our full vivo X200 FE review. The smartphone packs a total of three 50 MP cameras, two at the rear side and at the front for selfies, while the fourth camera is an 8 MP.

For camera specs, the main sensor is a 50 MP Sony IMX921 with f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. The secondary shooter is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 106° field of view, while the third rear camera is a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The camera system uses the ZEISS tuning and the Aura Light – vivo’s signature ring light around the camera module. On the front, you have a 50 MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K at 60 fps video recording support.

Despite its slim and compact form factor, the vivo X200 FE packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery, which is quite a feat considering how thin and light the phone feels. The battery capacity is a big win for power users and those who are always on the go. vivo includes a 90W fast charger in the box.

On the software front, the vivo X200 FE runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and early impressions show a clean, fluid UI with plenty of customization options and a few neat additions, while the bloatware is surprisingly minimal. You still get vivo’s signature tools like Ultra Game Mode, Dynamic Effects, and battery optimizations, along with some AI-assisted camera perks and enhancements throughout the system UI.

Early Verdict – vivo X200 FE

The vivo X200 FE appears to be a flagship that hits the right notes, positioning itself as a strong contender in the compact flagship category. It brings together a stunning bezel-less screen with 5,000 nits peak brightness, a powerful Dimensity 9300+ SoC with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, a large 6,500 mAh battery – all wrapped in a sleek matte glass body with sturdy metal frames, making it feel every bit premium. On top of that, its IP68 + IP69 ratings, the Carl Zeiss camera system, and Funtouch OS 15 with AI perks add to its overall value. We’ll be testing it further in real-world scenarios, but so far, this is a very promising all-rounder in vivo’s lineup. From our early hands-on, the vivo X200 FE appears to be a well-balanced compact flagship that ticks nearly every box – design, power, camera, display, and battery – under the ₹60K mark.

vivo X200 FE – Where To Buy

The vivo X200 FE is available for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 14th July 2025 as on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The price starts at ₹54,999 for its base variant, i.e., 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹59,999 for its top variant, i.e., 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage.

The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback (₹6,000 discount) on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank), up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 year free extended warranty, EMI starting at ₹3,055/month with 18 Months no-cost EMI and zero down payment, 70% discount on V-shield with up to 70% assured cashback, and vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 as part of the bundled deal.

