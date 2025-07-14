Alongside the vivo X200 FE, vivo India also launched its next-generation foldable flagship – the vivo X Fold5, priced at ₹1,49,999. This marks a major step forward in vivo’s foldable lineup with key highlights and features including dual 120 Hz LTPO screens, a large 6,000 mAh Blue Volt battery, ultra-slim 4.3mm design (unfolded), IPX9+ resistance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and more.

The vivo X Fold5, available in Titanium Grey, is among the slimmest foldable smartphones, with just 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded, weighing only 217 grams. The X Fold5 boasts IPX9+ water resistance, IP5X dust protection, and even -20°C freeze resistance, making it one of the most rugged foldables on the market.

The device uses a Carbon Fiber Support Hinge, which the company claims is tested to withstand 600,000 folds. vivo also introduced an innovative hinge antenna design to ensure strong cellular performance even when folded. The X Fold5 features an 8.03-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED main display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, while the cover screen is a 6.53-inch, equally capable with the same LTPO technology, refresh rate, and brightness.

One of the biggest highlights is the 6,000 mAh Blue Volt battery, featuring fourth-generation silicon negative electrode tech and semi-solid-state battery chemistry, ensuring safe operation even at -30°C, with support for 80W wired, 40W wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Among the highlights is the new Shortcut Button, designed to offer quick access to apps and functions, boosting multitasking and productivity on the go.

On the imaging front, the vivo X Fold5 uses a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 lens and a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor and ZEISS optics. For selfies, both the inner and outer displays host 20 MP cameras. The ZEISS T* coating and Aura Light promise excellent image clarity and low-light performance.

The vivo X Fold5 is equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 750 GPU, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, promising flagship-grade performance across gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven functions. It runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15, and supports advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C audio, NFC, and dual 5G.

vivo X Fold5 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: (Main) 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED 8T display, 2K+ Resolution (2,480 x 2,200 pixels), 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, UTG Glass, up to 4,500 nits local peak brightness, (Cover) 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ Resolution (2,748 x 1,172 pixels), 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Armor Glass, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness; Carbon Fiber Support Hinge (tested for 600,000 folds), IPX8 + IPX9 + IP5X certified (water and dust resistance), Freeze resistance up to -20°C, 4.3 mm slim (unfolded), 9.2 mm thickness (folded), 217 grams weight

FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15

FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 750 Graphics

Adreno 750 Graphics Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM

16 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Samsung JN1 + 50 MP f/2.55 Sony IMX882 3x Periscope Telephoto), ZEISS T* Coating, ZEISS Optics, Aura Light, Optical Image Stabilization

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.57 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Samsung JN1 + 50 MP f/2.55 Sony IMX882 3x Periscope Telephoto), ZEISS T* Coating, ZEISS Optics, Aura Light, Optical Image Stabilization Selfie Camera: Dual 20 MP f/2.4 (cover and inner screens)

Dual 20 MP f/2.4 (cover and inner screens) Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C Audio, Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 LE, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual-band), NavIC, IR Blaster, Stereo Speakers, Face Unlock

USB Type-C Audio, Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 LE, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual-band), NavIC, IR Blaster, Stereo Speakers, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network (SA/NSA full band support), Dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network (SA/NSA full band support), Dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh Blue Volt battery (4th-gen silicon negative electrode + semi-solid-state tech), 80W wired charging, 40W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging

6,000 mAh Blue Volt battery (4th-gen silicon negative electrode + semi-solid-state tech), 80W wired charging, 40W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Color: Titanium Grey

vivo X Fold5 Price in India, Availability & Launch Offers

Price: ₹1,49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹1,49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: Pre-booking starts today; on sale from July 30 via vivo India online, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

Pre-booking starts today; on sale from July 30 via vivo India online, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: up to 10% instant cashback on select cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank), 24-Month no-cost EMI starting at ₹6,250/month + zero down payment, 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 Year Free Extended Warranty, 70% Discount on V-Shield with Assured Cashback, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 as bundled offer

