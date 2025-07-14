Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services in Nagpur, marking another step forward in its phased 5G rollout across India. The latest deployment is part of Vi’s broader strategy to roll out 5G across 17 priority telecom circles, where the company has already secured 5G spectrum.

The expansion comes after successful launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, and Patna, joining as part of the telco’s push to activate services across several circles where it has secured spectrum. Vi has already expanded to significant areas, including 23 cities across India. In collaboration with Ericsson, Vi is leveraging energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to enhance real-time network performance and reliability.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said, “As we launch Vi 5G in Nagpur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to orange city. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption.”

Alongside the 5G rollout, Vi has also announced a significant upgrade to its 4G infrastructure in the Maharashtra & Goa circle, aiming to provide better coverage and faster data speeds. The upgrades include:

Deployment of 900 MHz spectrum on ~7,250 sites to improve indoor coverage.

Enhanced 2,100 MHz spectrum capacity on over 6,700 sites for faster connectivity.

Addition of 2,000+ new sites across 2,200 towns, strengthening both urban and rural coverage.

The company also confirmed that Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad are next in line for 5G service launches in the coming months.