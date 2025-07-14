Portronics has announced the launch of its latest Portronics Beem 540 smart LED Android projector in India, adding a feature-rich option to its compact and portable projector lineup. Designed for both convenience and performance, the Beem 540 integrates a built-in telescopic stand for seamless height and tilt adjustments, making it ideal for a wide range of setups, whether tabletop, wall-mounted, or ceiling-mounted via its built-in slot.

The Portronics Beem 540 projector, available in White, is built around a durable LED lamp rated for 30,000 hours, paired with an intelligent dual-turbo cooling system featuring automatic temperature control to prevent overheating and image degradation over time.

In terms of visuals, the Beem 540 delivers 4,000 lumens of brightness, supports 4K content playback, a native resolution of 720p, and supports screens up to 100 inches. It also has auto-focus and smart vertical keystone correction for automatic adjustments and alignments at different angles.

The projector is powered by Android 13 and comes preloaded with popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, allowing users to stream content directly without needing an external device. For connectivity, the Beem 540 includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports. It also comes equipped with a built-in 3W speaker, with the option to connect to more powerful audio setups.

The Portronics Beem 540 is available in and comes with an introductory price of ₹9,499. As part of a limited-time launch offer, the projector is currently available at ₹7,999 on Amazon.in. It is also available for purchase via the Portronics official website, Flipkart, and leading offline retail outlets across India.

