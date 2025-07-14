After weeks of teasers, vivo India has finally launched its new compact flagship – the vivo X200 FE, in the vivo X200 series lineup. Aimed at users seeking a compact, powerful smartphone with premium features, the vivo X200 FE packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, a smaller 6.31-inch 1.5K+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz and 5,000 nits peak brightness, and a versatile ZEISS-backed triple camera system with a total of three 50 MP camera sensors onboard, IP68 + IP69 ratings, a large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, all wrapped in a 7.99 mm sleek and premium glass-metal design. The vivo X200 FE is introduced alongside the vivo X Fold5 foldable smartphone, and is also a toned-down variant of its elder sibling, the vivo X200.

On the design front, the phone flaunts its matte-finished glass back, solid metal side frames, and IP68 + IP69 rated durability. The display is sized at a smaller/compact 6.31-inch with a 1.5K+ LTPO AMOLED display, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a whopping 5,000 nits peak brightness, along with 4,320 Hz PWM dimming.

In the camera department, the vivo X200 FE packs a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP Sony IMX921 main sensor supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8 MP 106° FoV ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera is co-engineered with ZEISS optics and equipped with an Aura Light ring for enhanced low-light photography. On the front, it sports a high-res 50 MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K at 60 fps video recording support.

The vivo X200 FE is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC clocked at 3.4 GHz, paired with the ARM Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 15 out of the box with Funtouch OS 15 with AI features. It packs a large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The vivo X200 FE is available in Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, and Amber Yellow color options. The device also includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res certified stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

vivo X200 FE Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4,320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4,320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, Matte Finish Glass Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15

FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.4 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC clocked at 3.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 (12-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G720 Immortalis MP12 (12-core) Graphics Memory: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM)

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, (+12 GB virtual RAM) Storage: Up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 106° FOV + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, Aura light, Optical Image Stabilization

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 106° FOV + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto 3x), Carl ZEISS Optics, Aura light, Optical Image Stabilization Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0, autofocus

50 MP f/2.0, autofocus Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

USB Type-C, in-display optical fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5), Face unlock, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,500 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging

6,500 mAh battery, 90W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Luxe Grey, Frost Blue, Amber Yellow

The price for the vivo X200 FE starts at ₹54,999 for its base variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹59,999 for its top variant, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 14th July 2025 as on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets.

The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback (₹6,000 discount) on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank), up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 year free extended warranty, EMI starting at ₹3,055/month with 18 Months no-cost EMI and zero down payment, 70% discount on V-shield with up to 70% assured cashback, and vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 as part of the bundled deal.

vivo X200 FE Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 14th July 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

14th July 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Up to 10% instant cashback (₹6,000 discount) on select bank cards (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC, Yes Bank), up to 24 months no-cost EMI, up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange Bonus + 1 year free extended warranty, EMI starting at ₹3,055/month with 18 Months no-cost EMI and zero down payment, 70% discount on V-shield with up to 70% assured cashback, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 as part of the bundled deal

Get vivo X200 FE on vivo.com/in

vivo X200 FE – Hands-On and First Impressions

vivo X200 Review – Mind-Boggling Cameras | High-End Performance | Bright Display | Durable Design