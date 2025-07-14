Consistent Infosystems has launched a new range of keyboards in India, targeting both everyday users and gamers. The new lineup includes four models – Waves, Moonlite, STORM, and PARADOX – each catering to different needs from basic computing to high-performance gaming.

Consistent Waves Wired Keyboard (CTGK1110)

Designed for regular use at home or in office environments, the Waves keyboard features a sleek, slim design with soft keys for a quiet typing experience. It offers USB plug-and-play support, a durable 1.5-meter copper-wired cable, and full Windows compatibility.

Consistent Moonlite Wired RGB Keyboard (CTGK1113)

Combining aesthetics and function, Moonlite brings RGB LED lighting to a water-resistant wired keyboard. It supports 26-key anti-ghosting for precise multi-key input, making it suitable for casual gaming and multitasking.

Consistent STORM Triple Mode Wireless RGB Keyboard (CTGK1130)

Aimed at gamers and power users, STORM offers triple-mode connectivity – supporting wireless, Bluetooth, and USB wired modes. It features compact RGB backlighting, 19-key anti-ghosting, and responsive keys ideal for gaming and high-speed typing tasks.

Consistent PARADOX Gaming Wired Keyboard (CTGK1112)

Built for immersive gaming sessions, PARADOX comes with rainbow breathing lighting, a rugged wired design, and tactile feedback. It uses USB for connectivity and features a 1.5-meter cable for reliable performance.

The price for the keyboards ranges from ₹1,550 for Consistent Waves, ₹5,950 for Consistent Moonlite, ₹5,950 for Consistent STORM, and ₹1,950 for Consistent PARADOX. The keyboards are now available starting today i.e. 14th July 2025 on shop.consistent.in, Amazon.in, and through Consistent’s retail and distributor partners across India. All models are backed by a 1-year warranty.

Price In India & Availability