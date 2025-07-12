YouTube is phasing out its long-standing Trending page, replacing it with category-based YouTube Charts to reflect how viewer habits have evolved over the years. Starting 21st July 2025, the platform’s Trending tab will be replaced by a Music tab across both web and mobile, marking a significant shift in how trending content is discovered and showcased.

Why the Change? Launched in 2015, the Trending page offered a broad overview of what was popular across YouTube. But according to Google, viewing behavior has changed dramatically, driven now more by search trends, recommendations, comments, and Community interactions than by a static feed.

YouTube says this transition builds on the YouTube Charts format, originally introduced in 2018, which allows for more topic-specific discovery and a better understanding of what’s resonating within different communities.

Instead of a single, one-size-fits-all feed, users will now see category-specific trending content under the YouTube Charts section. These include:

Trending Music Videos

Top Weekly Podcast Shows

Trending Movie Trailers

Gaming content (remains under the Gaming Explore section)

More content categories are expected to be added in the future, creating a more segmented and accurate reflection of what’s popular in each domain.

YouTube will still offer personalized trending suggestions alongside the new Charts, influenced by each user’s watch history and interests. In addition, creators will get better access to trend analytics via the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio.

To support discovery and growth, YouTube is also expanding tools to help emerging creators:

Hype – Users can promote newly uploaded videos to gain visibility

– Users can promote newly uploaded videos to gain visibility Creators on the Rise – Featured on the @YouTube handle and homepage

– Featured on the @YouTube handle and homepage Artist on the Rise – Showcased in the Music Explore tab

These updates will roll out globally on 21st July 2025. After the rollout, the Music tab will officially replace the Trending tab in YouTube’s left-hand sidebar navigation and mobile app interface.