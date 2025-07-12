Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon XR Day, set to take place on 21st July in New Delhi, as the first major event in its month-long ‘Snapdragon for India’ initiative. The special campaign is designed to spotlight Qualcomm’s growing influence in emerging technology sectors across the country, beginning with extended reality (XR) – a collective term encompassing Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR).

The Snapdragon XR Day will serve as a showcase of Qualcomm’s vision for spatial computing and immersive technologies, where the Snapdragon platform plays a pivotal role in powering current and next-gen smart glasses, MR headsets, and more. The event will focus on real-world XR use cases across industries such as entertainment, health, fitness, education, and beyond.

The event is expected to bring together developers, OEMs, technology partners, and XR solution providers under one roof, encouraging collaboration and ideation for building India-centric XR solutions. Live demos and case studies are likely to highlight how Snapdragon chipsets are enabling smoother, more powerful immersive experiences.

Qualcomm already holds a strong presence in smartphones, wearables, and automotive tech, but Snapdragon XR Day marks its official push toward spatial computing and immersive experiences in India. As India embraces digital transformation, Qualcomm aims to establish Snapdragon as a foundational platform for the future of immersive tech in the country.

Following XR Day, Qualcomm will shift focus to the automotive sector with Snapdragon Auto Day on 30th July. The event will highlight how Snapdragon-powered solutions are reshaping the automotive landscape in India with smart connectivity, AI-powered driving assistance, and safety innovations.