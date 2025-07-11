Infinix India has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, Infinix Hot 60 5G+, expanding its popular Hot 60 Series lineup. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is packed with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 5,200 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and more. The smartphone promises a smooth performance and gaming experience under an aggressive price tag of ₹9,999, combined with offers.

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a large 6.7-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling, brightness up to 560 nits, and Panda glass protection. It has a 7.8mm slim form factor with an IP64 rated dust and splash resistant design, available in Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Shadow Blue color options.

It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC paired with 6 GB LPDDR5x RAM (+6 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. It uses HyperEngine 5.0 Lite and supports 90 FPS Free Fire gameplay, certified by TUV SUD for a lag-free experience over 5 years. It packs a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging for better thermal management.

The smartphone runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15, features Circle to Search, One-Tap AI Button with Folax smart assistant, and segment-first AI custom shortcuts. Cameras include a 50 MP main rear camera with dual LED flash and 2K video recording, alongside a secondary sensor, while the front camera is an 8 MP selfie shooter with LED flash. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, and bottom-firing speakers.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Specifications & Features

Category Details Display 6.7-inch HD+ LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling, Panda glass, 560 nits brightness Processor 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) GPU IMG BXM-8-256 RAM & Storage 6 GB LPDDR5x RAM (+6 GB Virtual RAM), 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2 TB) Operating System XOS 15, Android 15 Rear Camera Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.6 main + secondary camera), dual LED flash, up to 2K video recording Front Camera 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with LED flash Battery 5,200 mAh with 18W fast charging, bypass charging, reverse wired charging Audio Bottom-ported speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Connectivity 5G (SA/NSA), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C 2.0 Special Features Circle to Search, One-Tap AI Button with Folax assistant, HyperEngine 5.0 Lite, UltraLink for calls via Bluetooth without network Water Resistance IP64 rated dust and splash resistant Dimensions 166 mm x 76.8 mm x 7.8 mm Weight 193 grams Colors Sleek Black, Tundra Green, Shadow Blue Price ₹10,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

The price for the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is ₹10,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and will be available starting 17th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, Infinix India Online Store, and offline retailers. The launch offers include a flat ₹500 instant discount on all bank transactions, and Free Infinix XE23 TWS earbuds worth ₹2,999 (limited stock via Infinix Store).

