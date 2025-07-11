JBL has launched its premium true wireless earbuds – the JBL Tour Pro 3 in India, packing advanced audio technology, a smart touchscreen charging case, dual drivers, ANC, and Hi-Res Audio support. The JBL Tour Pro 3 sets a new benchmark in the premium TWS segment with a strong focus on audio performance, versatility, and smart control.

The earbuds boast dual drivers in each bud, a 10.2 mm dynamic driver for bass and mids, and a balanced armature driver for highs, delivering studio-grade audio. Certified for Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support, the earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.3, with LE Audio support via an OTA update.

A standout feature is the 1.57-inch touchscreen Smart Charging Case, which allows users to control playback, calls, and settings without needing the companion app or phone. The case also supports Auracast for shared listening and has built-in AUX/USB-C input for connecting to TVs, gym machines, and even in-flight systems.

For immersive sound, the Tour Pro 3 supports 360 Spatial Audio with Head Tracking and JBL’s Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, enhanced by noise-blocking foam tips. The earbuds house three mics per bud, utilizing Crystal AI for noise-free calls and voice clarity.

Additional features include wind noise suppression, Personi-fi 3.0 sound customization, Personal Sound Amplification (boosting voices by +20dB), and Swift Pair, along with multi-point connectivity, Auto Play/Pause, VoiceAware, Smart Talk, and IP55 water resistance.

Battery life offers up to 44 hours total with ANC off (11 hours from the earbuds and 33 hours from the case), or 32 hours with ANC on. A quick 11-minute charge gives 3 hours of playback, and the case supports wireless and USB-C charging.

Originally priced at ₹29,999, the JBL Tour Pro 3 is available at a special launch price of ₹19,999 in Black and Latte color options via in.jbl.com and Amazon.in.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers