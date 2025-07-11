Nothing, the London-based tech brand, is giving Indian fans a chance to grab its highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) before its official global sale. The company has announced an exclusive drop event in UB City, Bengaluru, on 12th July, where customers can purchase the device ahead of its wider release.

As a special launch-day treat, the first 100 customers at the event will receive a free Nothing Headphone (1), which retails for ₹21,999. The brand promises an electrifying atmosphere at the venue, with music, lighting, and live challenges, where participants can win additional merchandise, including more units of the Headphone (1).

The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and runs on Nothing OS 3.5. It features a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, a 50 MP front camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, a large 5,500 mAh battery, and supports 65W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

Event Details

Location: UB City, Bengaluru

UB City, Bengaluru Date: 12th July 2025

12th July 2025 Doors Open: 7:00 PM IST (first-come, first-served basis)

Perks: