Samsung has unveiled its next-generation foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the new affordable foldable variant, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 Series, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in New York. Following the global launch, Samsung has also opened pre-bookings in India with official pricing for each variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE – A More Accessible Foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE brings Samsung’s foldable experience to a broader audience, starting at ₹89,999 for the 12 GB + 128 GB variant, and ₹95,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. Despite being a Fan Edition, it retains Samsung’s iconic flip design with a solid build and software capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 – Premium Style, Same Price as Last Year

The Galaxy Z Flip7 starts at ₹1,09,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), with the 512 GB variant priced at ₹1,21,999. Interestingly, Samsung has retained the same pricing as the previous generation Z Flip6, making it a compelling choice for style-centric users seeking flagship foldable performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – The Most Powerful Fold Yet

Samsung’s productivity-focused foldable – the Galaxy Z Fold7 – begins at ₹1,74,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, ₹1,86,999 for the 512 GB variant, and goes up to ₹2,10,999 for the 1TB model that features 16 GB RAM. The 1TB variant will be available exclusively in Silver Shadow color.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 are available in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colors, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink, with the 1 TB Galaxy Z Fold7 model variant in Silver Shadow only. The exclusive Mint color is available only via Samsung.com.

The pre-booking for all models begins from 9th July 2025 across Samsung.com, major online platforms, and offline retail outlets. Samsung has announced several exciting offers for early buyers: Get 512 GB at the price of 256 GB when you pre-book any of the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, or Z Flip7 FE, and up to 24-month no-cost EMI options for all three models.

Know More About Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE on Samsung.com/in