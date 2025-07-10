Samsung has launched its next-generation smartwatches – Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic in India, unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, announced alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE foldables. With a major design overhaul and enhanced health-focused features, the new Galaxy Watch8 series brings thinner form factors, improved comfort, and next-gen wellness tracking, all powered by Wear OS 6 and Google’s Gemini AI assistant.

Design & Variants: Thinner, Smarter, More Stylish

The Galaxy Watch8 series continues Samsung’s iconic cushion-shaped design, now refined to be the thinnest Galaxy Watches yet. This design evolution enhances comfort and wearability while supporting precise health monitoring.

Galaxy Watch8: Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Graphite and Silver color options, suited for minimalists and casual everyday wear.

Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Graphite and Silver color options, suited for minimalists and casual everyday wear. Galaxy Watch8 Classic: Available in a 46mm stainless-steel case in Black and White, it features the return of the fan-favorite rotating bezel and tactile buttons for a classic timepiece aesthetic.

Samsung says the internal layout of the Watch8 has been restructured to improve component efficiency by 30%, resulting in an 11% thinner body. A new Dynamic Lug system further improves wearing comfort and enhances sensor-to-skin contact for more accurate data.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series Display and Performance

The Galaxy Watch8 series now features displays with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, making them easier to read in direct sunlight. Under the hood, Samsung’s latest 3nm processor improves overall performance, multitasking, and power efficiency.

Dual-frequency GPS has also been introduced, offering enhanced accuracy in location tracking for runners, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Next-Level Health & Wellness Features

Samsung continues to lead in wearable health tech with a rich suite of new and upgraded tools in the Watch8 series:

Advanced Sleep Tracking: Includes Bedtime Guidance based on circadian rhythms and sleep apnea detection.

Includes Bedtime Guidance based on circadian rhythms and sleep apnea detection. Vascular Load Monitoring: Tracks stress on your vascular system during sleep for comprehensive overnight insights.

Tracks stress on your vascular system during sleep for comprehensive overnight insights. Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in just 5 seconds, giving users a view of their biological aging markers.

Measures carotenoid levels in just 5 seconds, giving users a view of their biological aging markers. Running Coach: Offers real-time assessments, custom fitness plans, and social features through the Together app.

Offers real-time assessments, custom fitness plans, and social features through the Together app. Stress Management: Includes High Stress Alerts, breathing exercises, and mood tracking via a new Mindfulness Tracker.

Includes High Stress Alerts, breathing exercises, and mood tracking via a new Mindfulness Tracker. AI-Powered Energy Score: Provides a daily overview of both physical and mental energy levels using intelligent biometric analysis.

Wear OS 6 and Gemini AI Assistant Onboard

Both Galaxy Watch8 models run Wear OS 6 and come integrated with Google Gemini AI, enabling hands-free smart assistant functionality. Users can navigate, message, set reminders, and manage workouts with natural voice commands.

Samsung’s new One UI 8 Watch interface adds features like:

Multi-Info Tiles for fast access to essentials.

A redesigned Now Bar for live insights.

An improved notification layout, optimized for round screens.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Specifications & Features

Category Galaxy Watch8 Galaxy Watch8 Classic Colors 44mm: Graphite, Silver 40mm: Graphite, Silver 46mm: Black, White Dimensions & Weight 44mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm, 34g 40mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm, 30g 46mm: 46.4 x 46 x 10.6 mm, 63.5g Display 44mm: 1.47″ (480×480) 40mm: 1.34″ (438×438)Sapphire Crystal 1.34″ (438×438), Sapphire Crystal Display Type Super AMOLED, Always-On Display Super AMOLED, Always-On Display Processor Exynos W1000 (5-core, 3nm) Exynos W1000 (5-core, 3nm) Memory & Storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 64GB storage Battery Capacity 44mm: 435 mAh 40mm: 325 mAh 445 mAh Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based Wireless) Fast Charging (WPC-based Wireless) Operating System Wear OS 6 Powered by Samsung Wear OS 6 Powered by Samsung User Interface One UI 8 Watch One UI 8 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical, Electrical, BIA) Temperature, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light Sensor Same as Watch8 + 3D Hall sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), NFC Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5): GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Same Durability 5ATM + IP68 MIL-STD-810H 5ATM + IP68 MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 12.0 or higher with ≥1.5GB RAM Android 12.0 or higher with ≥1.5GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 starts at ₹32,999 for the Bluetooth 40 mm variant, ₹35,999 for the Bluetooth 44 mm variant, ₹36,999 for the LTE 40 mm variant, and ₹39,999 for the LTE 44 mm variant. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic, which brings a more traditional look with a rotating bezel, is priced at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth 46 mm version and ₹50,999 for the LTE 46 mm model.

Pre-booking begins from 9th July 2025, exclusively on Samsung.com and leading retail channels. Early buyers can avail of launch benefits worth up to ₹12,000. Additionally, those purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 are eligible for a special discount of up to ₹15,000 on the Galaxy Watch8 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Galaxy Watch8): ₹32,999 (40 mm, Bluetooth), ₹35,999 (44 mm, Bluetooth), ₹36,999 (40 mm, LTE), ₹39,999 (44 mm, LTE)

₹32,999 (40 mm, Bluetooth), ₹35,999 (44 mm, Bluetooth), ₹36,999 (40 mm, LTE), ₹39,999 (44 mm, LTE) Price (Galaxy Watch8 Classic): ₹46,999 (46 mm, Bluetooth), ₹49,999 (46 mm, LTE)

₹46,999 (46 mm, Bluetooth), ₹49,999 (46 mm, LTE) Availability: 9th July 2025 (pre-booking) on Samsung.com, with wider availability expected soon via Samsung retail partners

9th July 2025 (pre-booking) on Samsung.com, with wider availability expected soon via Samsung retail partners Offers: Up to ₹12,000 in launch benefits, up to ₹15,000 discount on Watch8 Series for buyers of Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7

