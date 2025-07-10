At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Google announced a major expansion of its Gemini AI across the latest Samsung foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Watch8 Series. These are the first devices to ship with Android 16 and Wear OS 6, entering a new era of intelligent, AI-driven experiences on both smartphones and wearables.

Galaxy Watch8 Gets Gemini and Wear OS 6 First

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 becomes the first smartwatch to ship with Wear OS 6 and Gemini pre-installed. With smoother UI transitions, better app responsiveness, and deeper AI features, users can now control apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, and Reminders with natural voice commands – even when their phone isn’t nearby.

AI Mode Comes to Circle to Search – Now Smarter & Gaming-Ready

Google’s intuitive Circle to Search tool, already available on 300 million Android devices, is now enhanced with AI Mode. Users can now long-press the home or navigation bar, circle or tap on content on-screen, and instantly get an AI Overview. With AI Mode, users can also ask follow-up questions or get detailed search insights, without switching apps.

For mobile gamers, Circle to Search adds real-time help by recognizing in-game elements like characters or items, offering tips, walkthroughs, or timestamped videos, all while keeping the game running.

Gemini Live Brings Screen & Camera Sharing to Foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold7 adds Gemini Live support with screen-sharing capabilities. A long-press of the power button lets users share their screen with Gemini for multitasking assistance, perfect for shopping, styling, or content browsing.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 brings Flex Mode camera sharing, transforming the device into a tripod for hands-free video or photo tasks. Its FlexWindow also enables Gemini-powered interactions like scanning posters or managing reminders without even unfolding the phone.

Gemini Rolling Out to All Wear OS Smartwatches

Google also confirmed that Gemini for Wear OS is rolling out to smartwatches from Samsung, Pixel, OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more starting July 9. Supported devices must run Wear OS 4 or later, with voice-triggered access via “Hey Google”, the side button, or the Gemini app icon.

Key features include:

Voice Queries: Get fast, natural answers on your wrist.

Get fast, natural answers on your wrist. Task Management: Send messages, set reminders, navigate, and more.

Send messages, set reminders, navigate, and more. Information Access: Summarize emails or retrieve directions without pulling out your phone.

Summarize emails or retrieve directions without pulling out your phone. Memory Recall: Save locker combinations, parking spots, and other personal notes.

Gemini on wearables also syncs with Gmail and Google Calendar, with permissions managed through the Gemini app on the connected phone.

Pricing & Availability