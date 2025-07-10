Amazfit has launched the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch in India, expanding its Active 2 lineup after the earlier release of the round variant. The square edition brings an elegant design, robust health tracking, and improved smart features at a competitive price point.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest in its class. The screen is protected by sapphire glass and housed in a polished stainless steel frame, combining durability with a premium look. The display supports a 60 Hz refresh rate, anti-fingerprint coating, and 2.5D tempered glass for added resilience. It comes in Black with an extra red strap bundled in the box.

The wearable is powered by Zepp OS 5 and equipped with the BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor, offering more precise tracking of heart rate, SpO₂, stress levels, and sleep. It supports 24/7 health monitoring, a readiness score, and personalized insights. There’s also a new barometer for altitude measurement, expanding its fitness and adventure use cases.

With 160+ workout modes, including support for HYROX race, and smart recognition for 25 strength exercises and 8 sports movements, the Active 2 Square is built for all types of fitness enthusiasts. Features like Zepp Coach, virtual pacer, race achievement prediction, and smart trajectory correction add depth to running and sports modes.

It comes with an in-built microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling, voice commands via Zepp Flow AI, and turn-by-turn map navigation. The smartwatch supports notifications for calls, apps, and calendar events, plus music and camera controls from the wrist.

The smartwatch packs a 260 mAh battery that delivers up to 10 days of life on typical usage, 5 days with heavy usage, and up to 19 days in battery saver mode. It can also offer 21 hours of continuous GPS tracking, making it reliable for long runs or hikes. The device is also 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for swimming and water-based workouts.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square is priced at ₹12,999 as part of a special Amazon Prime Day launch offer running from 12th July 2025 to 14th July 2025, with early access starting today, 10th July 2025, for Prime members. The smartwatch will be sold on Amazon.in and other major online and offline retailers across India.

Amazfit Active 2 Square Price in India, Availability, & Offers