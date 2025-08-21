Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform (SM7635), the company’s latest mid-range 4nm SoC and the successor to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The new chipset brings a minor upgrade to CPU clock speeds, with the prime Kryo core now reaching 2.7 GHz, up from 2.5 GHz on its predecessor. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 will make its debut in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+, making Xiaomi the first OEM to adopt Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chipset.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 promises 7% improved CPU and GPU performance over the Gen 3, while retaining support for WFHD+ 144 Hz HDR10+ displays, 12-bit triple ISP, and 4K HDR video capture. The platform also continues its support for a wide range of LLMs and LVMs, including Llama 1B, Qwen 1B, and more, enabling AI-driven features for mid-range smartphones.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 uses a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, featuring:

1 x Kryo Prime CPU (ARM Cortex-A720 based) at up to 2.7 GHz

3 x Kryo Performance CPUs (ARM Cortex-A720 based) at up to 2.4 GHz

4 x Kryo Efficiency CPUs (Cortex-A520 based) at up to 1.8 GHz

Built on TSMC’s 4nm process technology, the SoC integrates the Adreno GPU with support for Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.2, and OpenCL 2.0 FP, promising smooth gaming performance and efficient rendering.

The chip comes with the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, offering fused AI acceleration with support for mixed precision (INT4, INT8, INT16). The Spectra 12-bit triple ISP enables:

Up to 200 MP photo capture

21 MP triple camera support

64 MP single camera with ZSL

4K HDR video recording @ 30 fps

Slow-motion capture at 1080p 120 fps

The platform also supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG video capture, along with 10-bit HEIF/HEVC formats.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, with support for 5G mmWave + sub-6 GHz and Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA), allowing 5G + 5G or 5G + 4G simultaneous usage.

Other connectivity features include:

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with multi-gigabit speeds

Bluetooth 5.4 with Snapdragon Sound Suite, aptX Adaptive, Lossless, and Voice

USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and UFS 3.1 storage

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

For location services, the SoC supports triple-frequency GNSS (L1, L2, L5) with NavIC for India, ensuring lane-level navigation accuracy.