vivo has unveiled its first mixed reality (MR) headset – the vivo Vision Explorer Edition, in China. With a lightweight design, cutting-edge displays, and advanced interaction features, the headset marks vivo’s entry into the immersive computing space.

The Vision Explorer Edition comes in at 398 grams, with a compact body measuring 83 mm in height and 40 mm in thickness. It sports a mirrored front panel featuring a hidden “floating micro-gap” structure. For comfort, vivo has included a facial support zone to balance weight, four interchangeable light-blocking shields with foam padding, and a dual-ring adjustable strap for stability during extended use.

The headset is equipped with dual 8K Micro-OLED panels (3,840 x 3,552 per eye) supporting the P3 color gamut. vivo says the displays are calibrated to achieve color consistency within ΔE<2, while magnetic prescription lenses support users with 100 – 1000 diopters. The setup provides a 180° panoramic field of view, immersive spatial audio, and even a virtual 120-foot cinema screen that can be repositioned with simple gestures.

Underneath, the Vision Explorer Edition runs on the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, paired with vivo’s Blue Ocean power management system for better efficiency and longer battery life. It runs on OriginOS Vision, featuring 3D icons and layered windows tailored for immersive environments.

The headset supports eye tracking with 1.5° accuracy and 26-DOF micro hand gesture recognition with a wide 175° vertical range. It also offers full-color passthrough with just 13 ms latency, ensuring seamless transitions between virtual and real-world interactions.

Gaming: Exclusive MR titles like Table Drum Master and Little V’s Journey, support for VR content, wireless PCVR, and mobile/PC casting.

Exclusive MR titles like Table Drum Master and Little V’s Journey, support for VR content, wireless PCVR, and mobile/PC casting. Productivity: A multi-window immersive workspace with real-time passthrough for mixed workflows.

A multi-window immersive workspace with real-time passthrough for mixed workflows. Entertainment: Migu Video integration enables live sports viewing with customizable angles and real-time data. Spatial videos and panoramic images captured on vivo smartphones can also be replayed.

Content partnerships include Red Bull Austria, Sony Pictures Television, Huya Live, Spatial XR, and independent developers. vivo has also partnered with Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Zhejiang University, publishing over 30 papers in computer vision.

Future updates are expected to bring direct smartphone app integration, the “Blue Heart Little V” interactive assistant, smartphone-based 3D/spatial video capture, and exploratory health tools like a portable slit lamp.

Pricing for the vivo Vision Explorer Edition has not yet been announced. Trial sign-ups will begin on 22nd August at 12 vivo experience stores across major cities like Beijing and Shenzhen, with more stores to follow. vivo is also launching a Vision Consultant Program via the vivo Community for early participants.

Know More About vivo Vision on vivo.com.cn (China)