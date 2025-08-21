realme is once again set to push boundaries in smartphone battery technology. After unveiling a concept smartphone with a 10,000mAh silicon-anode battery earlier this May, the company has now dropped a fresh teaser hinting at something even bigger, scheduled for launch on 27th August.

The teaser carries the tagline “THE BIGGEST JUST GOT EVEN BIGGER”, suggesting that realme is preparing to break past the 10,000 mAh milestone. Notably, last year during its 828 Fan Festival, the company showcased its 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, capable of charging a 4,420 mAh battery in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

In the latest teaser video, Chase Xu, Vice President of realme and President of Global Marketing, uses a magnification metaphor to highlight the growing demand for extended battery life. The visual ends with “1x000mAh”, strongly hinting at a battery capacity of 12,000mAh or more.

Xu wrote, “Battery limits broken – again. Finally meets my standards! But how big, exactly? August 27, you’ll see.”

realme Global posted on X, “NOT BIG ENOUGH? NOW, IT IS. realme 1x000mAh – redefines limits again. August 27. Witness the extreme.”

NOT BIG ENOUGH? NOW, IT IS.

realme 1x000mAh — redefines limits again.

August 27. Witness the extreme. pic.twitter.com/S6BYJyj8wY — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 21, 2025

With a strong focus on silicon-anode technology that balances high capacity with a slim profile, realme could be redefining what’s possible in smartphones. For reference, its earlier concept device with a 10,000 mAh battery managed to stay just 8.5mm thick and weighed 212 grams – impressive considering the size.

We should know more details about the device, including charging speeds, thickness, and commercial availability, in the coming days before the official launch next Wednesday.