Vi (Vodafone Idea) has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon MX Player, further expanding the free content portfolio on its Vi Movies & TV platform. The collaboration allows Vi users to enjoy a wide range of entertainment – from blockbuster movies and web series to live TV channels and news – without paying any subscription fee.

With this tie-up, Vi Movies & TV enhances its lineup of free-to-watch entertainment:

Free access to Amazon MX Player content library

400+ live TV channels across genres

News streaming for real-time updates

First episodes of Z5 Originals available free for all Vi users

Amazon MX Player Content Highlights

Amazon MX Player brings with it a strong catalogue of Indian originals and dubbed international shows, adding even more variety for Vi Movies & TV users:

Popular Indian Originals: Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Dehati Ladke, Who’s Your Gynac, Sixer, Hip Hop India, Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega

Aashram, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Dehati Ladke, Who’s Your Gynac, Sixer, Hip Hop India, Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega MX Vdesi International Shows (Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu): What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Daydreamer, My Girlfriend Is An Alien, Golden Boy

For paid subscribers, Vi Movies & TV also provides seamless access to Amazon MX Player alongside up to 17 other OTT platforms based on the subscription plan. These include JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Z5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, FanCode, ManoramaMAX, NammaFlix, Klikk, and more.

This unified approach allows users to enjoy a wide range of premium and free OTT services in one app, removing the need to juggle between multiple platforms.

The Vi Movies & TV app is accessible across a wide range of devices, including:

Smart TVs: Android/Google TV, Amazon Firestick, Samsung, LG

Android/Google TV, Amazon Firestick, Samsung, LG Smartphones: Android & iOS

Android & iOS Web browsers for easy access on laptops and desktops

With this latest update, Vi is positioning its Movies & TV app as a one-stop entertainment destination, offering both free and premium content, now strengthened with the addition of Amazon MX Player.