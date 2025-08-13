vivo has confirmed the debut of its vivo Vision Explorer Edition mixed reality headset at an event in China on 21st August, where it will also host its annual imaging festival.

According to industry sources (Digital Chat Station), the headset will feature one of the best display specifications in the segment, powered by Qualcomm’s advanced 4nm platform. It is said to excel in weight distribution and wearing comfort, aiming to deliver an interaction and content experience on par with Apple’s Vision Pro. However, with such high-end hardware, pricing is expected to be on the premium side.

vivo Smart Terminal Product General Manager, Hong Yi, regarding the vivo Vision Explorer Edition Headset, said, “What I’d like to share is a breakthrough in interaction: gestures precisely control whatever you look at, just as naturally as reaching out and grabbing something in real life. We’re the only company in the industry, aside from Apple Vision Pro, to achieve this experience. It completely breaks away from the limitations of two-dimensional touch, allowing you to reach out and “grab” props in games and effortlessly drag and drop floating documents at work, returning interaction to its most instinctive form.

The lightweight feel that vivo product manager Han Boxiao mentioned yesterday is a key breakthrough in this Explorer Edition, defying the industry’s perception of MR headsets as “heavy.” This “lightness” isn’t a gimmick; it’s designed to give you a comfortable and thrilling experience.

After its debut at the Boao Forum for Asia in March, the vivo Vision Explorer Edition is now officially available. As its name suggests, the Explorer Edition isn’t scheduled to go on sale this year. However, following the launch, we’ll immediately open reservations for in-store experiences. We’ll gather real user feedback and valuable suggestions to continuously optimize the product experience and ecosystem. We sincerely invite you to experience it firsthand and share your thoughts.”