Google is enhancing its search experience with a new Preferred Sources feature, allowing users to customize which news outlets appear more prominently in the Top Stories section of their search results. Users can now prioritize their go-to sources for a more tailored information feed.

When searching for a topic currently in the news, users can click the icon next to Top Stories, search for and select their preferred publications, and refresh the results. From then on, the Top Stories section will feature a dedicated “From your sources” area showcasing content from these chosen outlets. Other relevant sources will still be included to ensure a balanced perspective. Some sources may be unavailable if they aren’t updated regularly.

This move comes as Google faces growing competition from AI-powered chatbots offering real-time search capabilities. In recent months, the company has introduced AI Mode to boost learning and research within Search. The new personalization feature aims to keep users engaged by making search results feel more familiar and relevant.

Duncan Osborn, Product Manager, Google Search, said, “Everyone has their own preferences about where and how they get their news, so we’re launching a new feature in Search that lets you customize your experience to see more from your favorite sites within Top Stories.

With the launch of Preferred Sources in the U.S. and India, you can select your favorite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from the sites you follow and subscribe to – whether that’s your favorite sports blog or a local news outlet. Preferred Sources is rolling out today and will be broadly available in the coming days.”

The Preferred Sources option is currently rolling out to users in the U.S. and India, with more regions likely to follow.