After teasers, vivo India launched its latest vivo V-series smartphone – vivo V60, the successor to last year’s vivo V50, bringing major upgrades across the board, including performance, camera capabilities, and design. The key highlights of the smartphone include three 50 MP cameras on board backed by ZEISS optics with 100x zoom capability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage, along with an IP69 dust and water-resistant glass design, touted to be the slimmest 7.53 mm form factor in the 6,500 mAh battery segment.

The vivo V60 claims to be the slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, combining a massive battery with a sleek profile while retaining IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. It comes in Mist Gray, measuring just 7.53 mm in thickness with 192 grams weight, while the Auspicious Gold has a 7.65 mm thickness with 200 grams weight, and Moonlit Blue has 7.75 mm thickness with 201 grams weight.

The front side sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, P3 wide color gamut, and HDR10+ support, protected with Diamond Shield Glass. The V60 features a glass design on the back for its Auspicious Gold and Moonlit Blue variants, while the Mist Gray variant utilizes a plastic composite sheet.

vivo V60 – Triple 50 MP Cameras with ZEISS Optics

vivo has gone all-in with Carl ZEISS optics, packing a total of three 50 MP cameras onboard with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera supporting 3x optical zoom up to 100x zoom, and OIS, and a 50 MP autofocus selfie shooter with 4K at 60 fps video recording (both sides), while the third rear camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Camera features include ZEISS multifocal portrait, 10X Telephoto Stage Portrait, wedding vlog mode, and Four Seasons Portrait.

For internals, the vivo V60 is equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, paired with Adreno 722 GPU, and up to 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, along with virtual RAM expansion. The SoC is claimed to be 27% faster in CPU performance, 30% stronger GPU, with 26% improved gaming efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seen in the vivo V50.

It packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge fast charging support and ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 backed with AI features. For the first time in the vivo V series, the company offers 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates, along with AI features such as Circle to Search, live call translation, transcript assist, and Erase 2.0 to enhance productivity and creativity.

Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, multiple global navigation systems, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

The price for the vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹38,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹40,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹45,999 for its top variant, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 19th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets.

The online launch offers include up to 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, and 1 year free extended warranty. The offline launch offers include up to 10% cashback or 10% instant discount on on major bank cards or up to 10% v-upgrade exchange bonus, up to 10 months zero down payment options, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, up to 70% assured buyback at ₹499, up to 40% off on V-Shield (screen damage protection only), 1 year free extended warranty, and access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months applicable on ₹1,199 prepaid plans.

vivo V60 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹36,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹45,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹36,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹45,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 19th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets

19th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets Offers: Online: Up to 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, and 1 year free extended warranty, Offline: up to 10% cashback or 10% instant discount on on major bank cards or up to 10% v-upgrade exchange bonus, up to 10 months zero down payment options, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, up to 70% assured buyback at ₹499, up to 40% off on V-Shield (screen damage protection only), 1 year free extended warranty, access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months applicable on ₹1,199 prepaid plans

