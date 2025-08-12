Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE, two new additions to its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S Series, aimed squarely at professional photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. With advanced photo and video capabilities, AI-powered autofocus, and support for industry-grade formats, Panasonic is positioning these models as future-ready tools for India’s booming creator economy.

Key highlights and features include a newly developed 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor with enhanced image quality, updated Phase Hybrid autofocus for faster and more accurate subject tracking, improved in-body image stabilization offering up to 8 stops of compensation, advanced video capabilities such as 6K recording at up to 30p and 4K 120p, a robust weather-sealed design, and upgraded processing power for better low-light performance and reduced rolling shutter.

Panasonic LUMIX S1II

The S1II is powered by a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor paired with Panasonic’s next-generation Venus Engine for high-speed processing and exceptional image quality. It becomes the first LUMIX model to offer 5.8K 60p, 5.1K 60p, and 4K 120p recording in advanced formats, including internal Apple ProRes RAW HQ.

With up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log and blackout-free burst shooting at 70 fps, it’s built for high-speed action, sports, and cinematic storytelling. Open Gate recording at 5.1K 60p further expands creative flexibility for reframing or vertical content production.

Panasonic LUMIX S1IIE

For content creators looking to move into pro-grade territory, the S1IIE offers a 24.2 MP sensor inspired by the LUMIX S5II, with 6K 30p open gate recording and a cinematic 2.4:1 aspect ratio at up to 60p without cropping. It delivers over 14 stops of dynamic range in V-Log and supports burst shooting at up to 30 fps electronically or 10 fps mechanically – both with blackout-free performance.

Both Cameras Share:

AI-powered Phase Hybrid Autofocus with enhanced face, eye, and motion tracking, plus a new Urban Sports mode for fast, unpredictable subjects.

8.0-stop in-body image stabilization with distortion-free, cropless E.I.S. for smooth video capture.

Internal recording of Apple ProRes RAW HQ to CFexpress Type B cards, plus ARRI LogC3 support for high-end cinematic workflows.

5.76M-dot EVF and 1.84M-dot fully articulating LCD, dual media slots, and extreme cold resistance down to -10°C.

Seamless integration with Capture One, Frame.io, LUMIX Lab, and upcoming LUMIX Flow for end-to-end workflow support.

The price for the Panasonic LUMIX S1II is ₹3,29,990, and the price for the Panasonic LUMIX S1IIE is ₹2,69,990. Both models will be available through authorized Panasonic dealers and the company’s direct-to-consumer platform (store.in.panasonic.com).

Panasonic LUMIX S1II and Panasonic LUMIX S1IIE Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: (S1IIE): ₹2,69,990

₹2,69,990 Price (S1II): ₹3,29,990

₹3,29,990 Availability: 12th August 2025 at authorized Panasonic dealers and direct-to-consumer platform (store.in.panasonic.com)

12th August 2025 at authorized Panasonic dealers and direct-to-consumer platform (store.in.panasonic.com) Offers: TBD

Know More About Panasonic LUMIX S1II on panasonic.com/in

Know More About Panasonic LUMIX S1IIE on panasonic.com/in