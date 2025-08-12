TecSox has unveiled its latest audio offering, the TecSox OMEGA TWS earbuds, in partnership with POP UPI, a popular payments and rewards platform in India. TecSox is an Indian brand that has a wide portfolio of earbuds, smartwatches, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, projectors, and more in the affordable category.

The TecSox OMEGA TWS offers up to 30 hours of total music playback with the charging case that charges fully in roughly one hour. The earbuds also carry an IPX water resistance rating, adding protection against sweat and light splashes.

The earbuds are designed with an ergonomic shape for comfortable wear and are equipped with 10mm drivers tuned to deliver deep bass and an immersive listening experience. It is available in Black and White color options and comes with a six-month warranty.

Speaking about the launch, Puneet Gulati, Founder, TecSox, said, “At TecSox, we believe technology should be a right, not a privilege. Over the last few years, we’ve shown that premium engineering and innovative features can be made accessible to everyone. OMEGA reflects that belief – crafted with the same obsessive attention to detail as our flagship products, yet priced for the many, not the few. Launching it with POP UPI during Azadi ka Mela allows us to reach an audience that truly values both quality and affordability, and it’s the perfect moment to give them freedom from overpriced tech.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vasisht S. Ravichandran, COO, POP UPI, added, “This Independence Day, we at POP wanted to give our UPI users the best return for their POPcoins. By partnering with forward-thinking brands like TecSox, we ensure our loyal users get unmatched deals on products they’ll love. OMEGA by TecSox isn’t just another launch; it’s proof that smart deals and quality products can coexist, making Azadi ka Mela a true celebration of community and choice.”

The price for the TecSox OMEGA TWS is just ₹399 and is exclusively offered to POP UPI users through the Azadi ka Mela campaign. It is also available on TecSox’s official website, tecsox.com.

TecSox OMEGA TWS Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹399 (POP UPI users), ₹499 regular price

₹399 (POP UPI users), ₹499 regular price Availability: tecsox.com and POP UPI users through the Azadi ka Mela campaign

tecsox.com and POP UPI users through the Azadi ka Mela campaign Offers: Available at ₹399 for POP UPI users

