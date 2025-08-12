After launching the HONOR X9c 5G last month in India, HONOR has now confirmed that the upcoming HONOR X7c 5G is set to arrive in India soon. The company has teased the X7c 5G in India with a teaser showcasing its specs and features, highlighting a durable design with 5-star drop-resistant and washable water-resistant, 50 MP motion sensing camera, and MagicOS 8.0.

The smartphone will debut in the country in a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration and will be available in two color options – Forest Green and Moonlight White. The HONOR X7c 5G will feature triple-resistance protection, carrying an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and has drop resistance certified by SGS, ensuring solid protection against everyday mishaps.

On the display front, the device will sport a 6.77-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole cutout design. The rear will come with triple cameras, including a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. For internals, the X7c 5G will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 35W fast charging.

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in. More details will be available in the coming days as HONOR releases more teasers and updates.