Yesterday, LAVA Mobiles India launched its latest addition to its Blaze series – the LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G at a price of ₹13,499. The Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is positioned as a feature-packed yet affordable 5G smartphone with highlights including a 5,000 mAh battery in a 7.55 mm slim design, 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC paired with 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, 50 MP Sony IMX752 primary camera, IP64 dust and water-resistant rating, and more.

On the design front, the company says the LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment at just 7.55 mm thick. LAVA has adopted its “Linea” design philosophy for this model, featuring intricate patterns and textures on the back panel to create a refined, premium look. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and is available in Midnight Black and White Feather color options.

On the front side, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate and is among the first to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 octa-core SoC paired with the faster 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is equipped with a 50 MP rear camera featuring a Sony IMX752 sensor and LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs on a clean, bloatware-free Android 15 operating system. LAVA has promised one Android version upgrade and two years of security updates for the smartphone.

The LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is priced at ₹13,499 and will go on sale starting 16th August 2025 on Amazon.in and LAVA retail outlets across India.

LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers