LAVA Mobiles has teased its upcoming budget 5G smartphone, the LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G, promising a premium design and feature set under ₹15,000. The device is expected to be the slimmest in its segment, measuring just 7.55mm thick and weighing 174 grams.

The LAVA Blaze AMOLED 2 5G introduces a new “Linea” design philosophy, inspired by the Latin word linear, focusing on functionality, quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. Lava says this approach is aimed at precision design, enhanced user experience, and ergonomics.

The smartphone will feature a finely sculpted middle frame, an edge-to-edge AMOLED panel, linear detailing on the rear for dynamic light interaction, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is optimized for single-handed use, as well as to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, IR blaster, and balanced weight distribution.

Other specifications expected are a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage, 50 MP rear camera, 8 MP selfie camera, 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging, and Android 14.

Lava is yet to confirm the launch date and price, but with specs and design this refined, the Blaze AMOLED 2 5G could be a major disruptor in the sub-₹15,000 segment.