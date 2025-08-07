Google has announced a new offer for university students: one year of free access to its premium AI Pro Plan, typically priced at $19.99/month (₹1,950 in India). The plan grants access to Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence tools and features across its ecosystem.

Google AI Pro – Who’s Eligible?

University students who meet the following criteria can claim the free subscription:

Aged 18 or older

Enrolled in a university

Reside in one of the following countries:

United States

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Brazil

(Already available in India; more countries to be added soon)

Deadline to claim: 6th October 2025

What Does the Google AI Pro Plan Include?

Feature Details Gemini 2.5 Pro Access Google’s most powerful AI model for deep research, writing, and productivity Veo 3 (Video Generation) Generate high-quality video content using AI Gemini in Google Apps Integrated into Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more NotebookLM Premium Access Enhanced AI-powered notebooks with 5x higher limits 1,000 AI Credits/Month For tasks like text/image/video generation via Flow and Whisk 2TB Cloud Storage Shared across Drive, Gmail, and Photos

Google also confirmed that limited access to Veo 3 Fast on Vertex AI will be included for advanced creators.

The move aligns with Google’s growing investment in AI accessibility and education, aiming to equip the next generation of creators, researchers, and developers with cutting-edge tools – without the financial barrier.

This comes at a time when major tech players are racing to build AI ecosystems embedded across productivity tools, media creation platforms, and cloud services.

How to Get Google AI Pro Free Subscription

Eligible students should check their university email or head to the official Google AI for Students page (once available in their region) to verify enrollment and activate the offer.