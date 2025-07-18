In a significant move to empower students with advanced AI tools, Google is offering its Gemini AI Pro subscription, worth ₹19,500, completely free for one year to school and college students across India. The special offer is available until 15th September 2025, and is aimed at helping students with research, assignments, interview prep, and more. This follows the launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search, and AI-Powered Business Calling.

Gemini AI Pro is powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model to date. It includes:

Deep Research capabilities for detailed academic queries

5x higher NotebookLM limits for better research organization

Gemini Live for real-time conversations

Veo 3 support for video generation

Gemini in Workspace – integration with Google Docs, Sheets, Gmail, and more

2TB Google One cloud storage, applicable across Drive, Gmail, and Photos

The toolkit gives students the edge in academic productivity, creativity, and collaboration.

Who Can Apply?

The offer is open to Indian students over the age of 18 who are enrolled in any school or college. Google notes that students are already using Gemini to simplify complex topics, prep for interviews, write essays, and explore creative ideas; this offer takes that access to the next level.

How to Get Gemini AI Pro Free Subscription

To grab this offer, follow these steps:

Visit: gemini.google/students/?gl=IN

Click on the Get Offer button.

button. Tap on Verify Eligibility and fill in your: Name, Institution details, Student email ID or personal Gmail

and fill in your: Name, Institution details, Student email ID or personal Gmail Click Verify Student Status. You’ll be asked to: Log in via your institution portal, or upload documents such as your ID card, class schedule, or tuition receipt

Note: If you’re not ready to upload documents right away, Google will send a follow-up email with a link so you can complete the process later. Verification typically takes 30 minutes. Once approved, you’ll gain access to all Gemini AI Pro features for a full year, absolutely free. The offer is valid until 15th September 2025.

Get Gemini AI Pro Free Subscription on Gemini.Google