How to get free Gemini AI Pro worth ₹19,500? Google is offering a free one-year Gemini AI Pro subscription worth ₹19,500 to all eligible school and college students across India, valid till 15th September 2025. This is yet one of Google’s biggest AI giveaways for students to empower Indian students with premium AI tools. But how to claim it? Read on.

This announcement follows the recent launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most powerful AI model yet, along with innovations like Deep Search and AI-Powered Business Calling. The offer is designed to provide students with access to cutting-edge AI for academic purposes, creativity, and career preparation.

If you aren’t aware of it, Gemini AI Pro is Google’s flagship AI toolkit for productivity and creativity, and is now free for students. It includes access to:

– Smart integration with Docs, Gmail, Sheets 2 TB Google One Storage – Across Drive, Gmail, and Photos

With these features, students can write essays, prep for interviews, summarize notes, organize assignments, and more, all in one place.

Who’s Eligible?

Indian students aged 18+

Currently enrolled in a school or college (any stream)

Must have a valid student email ID or access to institutional documents

Google has shared that thousands of students are already using Gemini for academic tasks. This offer unlocks the full power of the AI without any cost barrier.

How to Get Free Gemini AI Pro Worth ₹19,500 For One Year

Submit your name and institution, student email ID, or personal Gmail Step 5: Complete verification by either logging in with your institution portal or uploading any ID card, class schedule, or tuition receipt

If you can’t upload documents right away, Google will send a verification link via email so you can complete it later.

When Will You Get Access?

Verification takes about 30 minutes

Once approved, your Gemini AI Pro subscription is activated for 12 months, absolutely free

Get Gemini AI Pro Free Subscription on Gemini.Google