Google has officially rolled out a wave of powerful AI-driven enhancements to its search experience, unveiling Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search, and a groundbreaking agentic AI calling feature. These upgrades are set to redefine how users interact with the web, conduct research, and engage with local businesses, all through the power of AI.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Enters AI Mode for Power Users

Available exclusively to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, Gemini 2.5 Pro can now be selected within AI Mode through a simple drop-down menu in Google Search. This model represents Google’s most capable AI yet, offering significantly better performance in:

Advanced reasoning

Mathematics

Programming

Contextual understanding

Deep Search: Google’s Smartest Research Tool Yet

Debuting alongside Gemini 2.5 Pro is Deep Search, Google’s most advanced tool for professional and academic research. Powered by the same AI model, Deep Search automates and accelerates deep-dive inquiries by:

Conducting hundreds of simultaneous searches

Cross-referencing multiple sources

Generating comprehensive, fully cited reports in seconds

Whether you’re a student, financial analyst, hobbyist, or home buyer, Deep Search helps users get precise answers and insights, faster than ever.

Agentic AI: Google Search Now Makes Business Calls for You

In a major leap toward AI autonomy, Google introduced a feature that allows Search to call local businesses on a user’s behalf. For example, when you search for something like “pet groomers near me”, you’ll see an option to:

“Have AI check pricing”

Once clicked, the AI will contact the businesses, ask about availability, pricing, or any other user-specific queries, and return a neatly organized summary.

Businesses maintain privacy and control through their Google Business Profile settings

Users save time and avoid the hassle of making multiple calls

This new agentic capability reflects Google’s growing interest in developing autonomous AI agents that go beyond chat-based responses.

Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search launched on 16th June 2025, and are available to AI Pro and Ultra users in the U.S. who’ve enrolled in the AI Mode experiment via Labs. The Agentic AI calling feature is currently rolling out to all Search users in the U.S., with expanded usage limits for those on premium tiers.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, emphasized that this rollout marks a new chapter for Search – transforming it from a tool that finds answers to one that actively works on your behalf. With these additions, Google is moving closer to a world where AI not only understands your questions but also takes real-world actions to find answers.