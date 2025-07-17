How to get free Perplexity Pro subscription for 1-year? Bharti Airtel, one of India’s largest telecom operators, has announced a partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered conversational search engine. As part of this alliance, Airtel is offering its over 360 million customers a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, a premium service that typically costs around ₹17,000 annually. This is Perplexity’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian telecom provider, and it marks a significant step forward in making cutting-edge AI tools accessible to the masses.

What Is Perplexity? Perplexity is an AI-first search engine that redefines the way users find information. Unlike traditional search engines that list hyperlinks, Perplexity provides direct, contextually aware answers in a conversational format. It continuously improves through user feedback, making it smarter with every interaction.

Users can refine their queries, ask follow-up questions, and explore topics with deep context—making Perplexity particularly valuable for students, researchers, journalists, professionals, and curious minds.

What Does the Perplexity Pro Plan Include?

While Perplexity already offers a strong free version, Perplexity Pro unlocks a suite of powerful features, including:

Access to premium AI models like GPT-4.1, Claude, and more

Ability to choose AI models based on preference and complexity of task

Higher daily usage limits for complex and research-level queries

Tools for deep research, image generation, and file upload/analysis

Access to Perplexity Labs, an innovation space for testing new ideas

These features are designed to enhance productivity, accelerate learning, and support high-level research.

The offer is available for all Airtel customers, including:

Prepaid mobile users

Postpaid mobile users

Airtel Xstream Fiber (broadband) subscribers

Airtel Digital TV (DTH) customers

If you’re an existing Airtel user, you qualify automatically. Here’s how to get free Perplexity Pro subscription for 1 year.

[Step-by-Step Guide] How To Get Free Perplexity Pro Subscription For 1-Year

To activate your 1-year free Perplexity Pro access, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download or open the ‘My Airtel’ app (available for Android and iOS).

Log in using your Airtel number or account credentials.

On the home screen, look for the Perplexity Pro offer card. You may also find it under the 'Claim OTTs and more' section, or the 'Discover Airtel Thanks' area

Step 4: Tap on ‘Claim Now’ and then press ‘Proceed’.

You'll be redirected to Perplexity's official website.

Step 6: Log in or sign up using your email, Google, or Apple ID.

Your Perplexity Pro subscription will be activated instantly, valid for 12 months from the date of activation.

The offer is available for activation between 17th July 2025 and 17th January 2026. Once claimed, the subscription remains valid for one full year, giving users long-term access to premium AI tools, completely free.

This partnership between Airtel and Perplexity signals a larger trend of AI democratization and digital empowerment. With AI increasingly becoming a part of everyday tasks, from content creation to research and productivity, Airtel’s move gives its users an early advantage in embracing the future. If you’re an Airtel customer, don’t miss this chance to get your hands on Perplexity Pro for free. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or just someone who loves exploring the web with smart answers, this is your gateway to the next-gen AI experience.