In a major digital partnership move, Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Perplexity – the AI-powered conversational search and answer engine – to provide its 360 million+ customers with a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro. This marks Perplexity’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian telecom giant.

What Is Perplexity? Perplexity is an AI search platform that reimagines how users find information. Unlike traditional search engines that list web links, Perplexity delivers concise, context-aware, and well-researched responses in a conversational format. It continuously improves by learning from user interactions and allows for query refinement to deliver more relevant answers.

What’s Included in the Perplexity Pro Subscription?

While Perplexity already offers a free version with strong functionality, the Pro tier unlocks powerful AI features for advanced users, professionals, and researchers:

Access to premium AI models like GPT-4.1, Claude, and others

Option to choose specific AI models for tailored responses

Higher daily usage limits for Pro searches

Deep research tools, image generation, and file upload/analysis

Entry to Perplexity Labs, a playground for innovation and idea testing

Globally, a Perplexity Pro subscription costs around ₹17,000 per year, but Airtel users can access it free of charge for 12 months.

Who Is Eligible?

The offer is open to all Airtel users, including:

Prepaid and postpaid mobile customers

Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband subscribers

Airtel DTH (Digital TV) customers

How to Claim 1-Year Free Perplexity Pro Subscription

To activate your free subscription:

Download the My Airtel app (available on Android and iOS)

Log in with your Airtel number or account credentials

Look for the Perplexity Pro card on the home screen or visit the ‘Claim OTTs and more’ or ‘Discover Airtel Thanks’ section

Tap on ‘Claim Now’, then hit ‘Proceed’

You’ll be redirected to Perplexity, simply log in or create an account (using email, Google, or Apple ID) to activate your free subscription

Offer Validity

You can claim the offer anytime between 17th July 2025 and 17th January 2026. Once activated, your Perplexity Pro subscription will remain valid for one year from the date of activation.

This partnership signals a rising trend in AI adoption and telecom integration, aimed at empowering users with smarter, more efficient digital tools. With Perplexity Pro now just a tap away, Airtel customers are getting an early taste of the future of AI-enhanced search.

