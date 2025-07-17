The next-generation Google Pixel Watch 4 is making headlines ahead of its official debut, with fresh details surfacing about its specifications. As per a report from Android Authority, the 2025 iteration of Google’s smartwatch lineup may not bring drastic changes in the processor department, but will include other notable improvements like larger batteries and two size options.

Despite rising expectations for a performance upgrade, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to continue using the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, marking its third consecutive year of use in the Pixel Watch series. The absence of a new processor comes as Qualcomm’s next-generation wearable chip, reportedly codenamed ‘sw6100’ won’t be ready in time for the Watch 4’s production schedule.

Switching back to Samsung’s Exynos W-series chips is considered unlikely due to two key reasons:

Google is rumored to adopt its own custom wearable processor in future models.

The global availability and supply of Exynos chips for third parties remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 is still regarded as a reliable performer with smooth responsiveness and competitive battery life, especially when optimized by Google, as seen in the previous Pixel Watch models.

Two Size Variants: 41mm and 45mm

For the first time, the Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly be available in two sizes:

41mm model (codenamed “meridian” – FME23)

45mm model (codenamed “kenari” – FK23)

This mirrors trends seen in Apple and Samsung’s smartwatch lines, giving users more flexibility in fit and style. Interestingly, the codenames draw from Star Wars planets instead of the mythological deity theme seen in earlier Pixel Watch codenames.

Each size variant is expected to be available in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE versions, catering to a broader range of user needs. The Pixel Watch 4 will ship with upgraded battery capacities:

41mm model: 327mAh (up from 307 mAh)

45mm model: 459mAh (up from 420 mAh)

Additionally, faster charging is expected, though specific charging speeds or times have not yet been disclosed.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is likely to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series on 20th August 2025, though official confirmation is still pending. Renders and color leaks have already started appearing online, hinting at a refined design and improved feature set.