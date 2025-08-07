The Battlefield is heating up even before it opens. As anticipation for Battlefield 6 reaches a fever pitch, the game’s first open beta is already attracting tens of thousands of eager players ahead of its early access launch. According to SteamDB, more than 24,000 players had already queued up on Steam – and that’s before the servers even went live.

The first open beta for Battlefield 6 officially begins on 7th August at 8:00 UTC (1:30 PM IST) for early access users, with full open beta access available to all players from 9th August to 10th August. Early access is limited to those who pre-registered via Battlefield Labs before 31st July or are EA Play Pro subscribers. Pre-loading has been live since Monday on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Despite the beta not officially being live, Battlefield 6 servers have already shown signs of crowding. Players have reported long queues, with one Reddit user sharing a screenshot of their position – number 48,880 – in the login queue. The popularity signals not just excitement but also high expectations from the next major installment in the Battlefield franchise, coming nearly four years after the last release.

EA has confirmed that the first beta weekend will include:

Three maps: Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive

Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive Five multiplayer modes: Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough, Breakthrough, Domination, and King of the Hill

A second open beta will follow from 14th August to 17th August, introducing one additional map and two more game modes, offering players a more expanded preview of what’s to come.

Battlefield 6 is set to release on 10th October 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and is now available for pre-order across all major platforms. With such an explosive response to the beta, the game looks poised to reclaim its place as a dominant force in the online shooter genre.