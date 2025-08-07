Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) has announced the launch of its all-new P-Series TV range, reintroducing its flagship ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-end home entertainment experiences. The new lineup includes 21 LED models across multiple categories – ranging from premium MiniLED 4K Google TVs to Full HD and HD-ready Google TVs – spanning screen sizes from 32 inches to 75 inches.

The new ShinobiPro MiniLED series is a nod to Panasonic’s focus on combining performance with design elegance. Drawing inspiration from the agility and precision of ninjas, the ShinobiPro models bring ultra-clear visuals powered by quantum dot technology, 4K Studio Colour Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, Pixel Dimming, and advanced support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The series also delivers an immersive audio experience through 66W Dolby Atmos speakers, integrated woofers, and home theatre-grade surround sound – all housed in a minimalist Flat Fit design just 8.13 cm from the wall.

With smart features like Google TV, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming, built-in Chromecast, and MEMC technology for smooth motion, Panasonic’s P-Series is engineered for modern Indian households looking for a premium yet accessible smart TV experience. Prices start from ₹17,990 to ₹399,990, making the range suitable for a wide spectrum of users.

Further enhancing the cinematic experience, Panasonic has also introduced a new line of soundbars ranging from 160W (2.1) to 600W (5.1), featuring Dolby Digital Plus, 3D surround sound, and touch controls. These soundbars are priced starting at ₹12,990, offering a versatile upgrade for immersive home audio.

Commenting during the launch, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India (PMIN), Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), said, “At Panasonic, we’re driven by innovation that enriches lives, creating technology that seamlessly blends into the heart of Indian homes. With the new P Series, we’re bringing personalized entertainment to every family, from the immersive brilliance of large 4K screens to the sleek versatility of compact smart TVs. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, future-ready TVs that elevate shared moments – be it festive movie nights or daily family viewing – into extraordinary experiences, all in one Panasonic screen.”

Samaksh Ahuja, Product Category Chief, CE & HA, Panasonic Marketing India (PMIN), PLSIND said, “In 2025, the television market in India is estimated at USD 2.6 billion, and while it’s projected to grow modestly in the coming years, the demand for smart TVs is seeing a strong upward trend. This is being fuelled by greater access to high-speed internet, a rise in OTT content consumption, and a shift towards connected living. At Panasonic, we’re shaping this digital shift through our latest LED offerings. The reintroduction of ShinobiPro -the flagship Mini 4K Smart LED TV is a testament to design, performance, and innovation – crafted for today’s discerning viewers. Designed for modern Indian homes Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLEDs and the P-series offer stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and seamless integration with smarter ecosystems. These televisions deliver unmatched value and convenience, transforming binge-watching sessions or family entertainment into delightful experiences, all while keeping you effortlessly connected to your favourite content.”

The new range is available through Panasonic-authorised offline stores, leading online marketplaces, and the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, with flagship ShinobiPro MiniLED models (65-inch and 75-inch) listed for direct purchase.

Get Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TV (75-inch) on store.in.panasonic.com

Get Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLEDs TV (65-inch) on store.in.panasonic.com