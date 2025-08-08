motorola has taken another major step in its AI evolution by integrating Microsoft Copilot Vision into its moto ai platform. This expanded collaboration with Microsoft will bring Copilot’s powerful visual intelligence tools to select motorola devices, offering users a more immersive, camera-based AI experience.

The Microsoft Copilot app will now come pre-installed on the latest motorola smartphones in the U.S. and other select markets, giving users direct access to Copilot Vision’s cutting-edge capabilities. The new feature enables users to interact with their environment using their phone’s camera – simply point the lens at an object or scene and ask questions in real time. Whether identifying plant health, learning about unfamiliar items, or navigating tasks visually, Copilot Vision turns everyday experiences into interactive, intelligent moments.

On foldable razr models, the feature works directly from the external display or in tent mode, allowing users to engage without even unfolding the phone. motorola highlights its focus on user privacy, noting that Copilot Vision requires explicit activation – the camera and microphone will not operate without consent. Users also have the freedom to try out Vision features without signing into a Copilot account, making it easy to explore before committing.

This update is part of motorola’s broader push to make AI more accessible and useful on-device, continuing its strategy of integrating practical third-party AI solutions. Copilot Vision will begin rolling out this week to eligible motorola smartphones, excluding the moto e series, in supported regions.

Stay tuned as moto ai continues to evolve – bringing smarter, more intuitive tools right to your pocket.