OPPO India is once again putting customer care front and centre with the return of OPPO Service Day, taking place this 11th August across all authorised OPPO Service Centres nationwide. As part of its monthly customer-focused initiative, OPPO is offering exclusive walk-in benefits aimed at making smartphone servicing more affordable, transparent, and accessible.

On this day, users of select Reno, F, A, K, and Find Series smartphones can enjoy:

30% off on mainboard and camera repairs

Up to 20% off on display replacements

Up to 30% off on back cover replacements

Free protective film and back cover

Free software upgrades

Free phone sanitisation

With over 570 service centres across India and the highest after-sales customer satisfaction rating (as per Counterpoint Research), OPPO continues to lead the industry in reliable and transparent support.

Complementing its in-store services, OPPO also offers a Self-Help Assistant, a digital tool available via the OPPO Support app, HeyTap Cloud, and online platforms. The assistant helps users:

Diagnose and resolve common issues like battery drain and connectivity problems

Access AI-enabled chat support for troubleshooting and warranty queries

View real-time spare part prices to ensure service transparency

Book and track service appointments seamlessly

Offers apply to select devices, components, and color variants under current promotional schemes.

This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Right to Repair framework, underlining OPPO’s commitment to empowering users and extending device longevity.