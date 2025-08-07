Lenovo has announced that the 11th edition of its global innovation event, Tech World, will take place on 6th January 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, coinciding with the opening day of CES 2026. This marks Lenovo’s most ambitious showcase yet, highlighting the future of AI, immersive content, and next-gen computing.

Lenovo’s Chairman & CEO Yuanqing Yang will deliver the CES keynote address, outlining:

New AI-driven product launches

Lenovo’s evolving strategy in “hybrid AI” (public + enterprise + personal AI)

Vision for integrating devices, infrastructure, and services

Real-world AI use cases in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and workplaces

As part of the announcement, Lenovo and Sphere Entertainment unveiled a multi-year global partnership, making Lenovo an Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios, the immersive content division.

Lenovo’s high-performance workstations and infrastructure will power Sphere’s content production.

Exclusive immersive content will be created by Sphere Studios specifically for Tech World 2026.

Lenovo, already a tech partner for Formula 1, FIFA World Cup 2026, and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, will also showcase how AI is transforming fan experiences in sports and entertainment.

The event will feature leading tech partners, artists, and innovators, with a detailed speaker lineup to be announced in late 2025.

Stay tuned for updates on ticketing, speaker details, and livestream options for Lenovo Tech World 2026 as CES approaches.