Instagram is rolling out a series of new features globally aimed at deepening user engagement and improving social discovery on the platform. The Meta-owned app has introduced Reposts, a revamped Instagram Map, and an enhanced Friends tab within Reels – making it easier for users to connect with friends and share content more meaningfully.

Announcing the new features, the company said, “People have always come to Instagram to share what they’re doing and where they’ve been. Now, with reposts, the map, and the “Friends” tab in Reels, it’s easier for you and your friends to stay connected through the content you’re enjoying on Instagram.”

Repost Public Reels and Posts

Instagram now allows users to repost public reels and feed posts. Reposts appear in friends’ feeds and are also stored in a dedicated Reposts tab on the user’s profile.

Original creators are always credited, boosting their visibility.

Users can tap the repost icon on a reel or post, add an optional note, and share it instantly.

This feature brings Instagram in line with platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, where resharing is already central to content virality.

Instagram Map for Location Sharing & Content Discovery

The newly introduced Instagram Map feature enables users to:

Share their last active location with select friends or groups.

Control privacy settings by turning off location sharing in specific areas or entirely.

Parents of supervised teen accounts are notified when this feature is enabled and can manage settings.

In addition to live location sharing, users can discover content (reels, posts, stories, and notes) tagged by friends or creators on the map, which remains active for 24 hours and is accessible through the DM inbox icon.

Currently rolling out in the United States, global availability is expected soon.

Friends Tab in Reels

Instagram has also expanded the Friends tab within Reels, showing users:

Public content their friends have liked, commented on, or shared.

Recommendations through “Blends” – a feature that suggests reels based on shared interests and interactions.

Users have full control over their activity visibility and can mute or hide engagement bubbles from selected profiles.

The feature is part of Instagram’s ongoing push to make Reels feel more personalized and socially driven, moving beyond algorithmic recommendations.

Availability

Reposts: Now available globally

Now available globally Instagram Map: Live in the US, expanding globally soon

Live in the US, expanding globally soon Friends Tab in Reels: Rolling out worldwide

Meta says these features aim to make Instagram a “closer, more interactive space for real-life friends” – while keeping safety, discovery, and content visibility at the forefront.