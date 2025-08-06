Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its latest REDX Family Postpaid Plan, offering an extensive bundle of benefits tailored for families that demand high-speed data, entertainment, and travel perks – all under a single postpaid plan. With this move, Vi is expanding its premium postpaid portfolio and targeting data-heavy users across Indian metro and urban households.

The REDX Family Plan provides truly unlimited 4G and 5G data, along with unlimited voice calls across local, STD, and national roaming networks. Each family member on the plan also receives 3,000 SMS per month, ensuring comprehensive communication coverage.

Vi REDX Family Plan

Monthly Price: ₹1,601

₹1,601 Members Included: 2

2 Add-on Member Cost: ₹299 per additional line

Customers can expand their plan by paying ₹299/month for each additional family member, beyond the two initially included.

Every member under the REDX Family Plan will enjoy complimentary access to the following OTT platforms:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Disney+ Hotstar

SonyLIV

This makes it a highly attractive proposition for families that consume a variety of streaming content.

The REDX Family Plan also offers substantial lifestyle and travel benefits:

Swiggy One (6-month subscription): For free deliveries and exclusive offers.

4 Complimentary Airport Lounge Passes/year: Valid across domestic terminals.

1 Free 7-Day International Roaming Pack/year (worth ₹2,999): Usable by any member.

25% Discount (up to ₹750) on an additional international roaming pack annually.

Additional services include:

1-year Norton Device Security (for one device)

Vi Priority Care: 24×7 dedicated customer service, Priority access at Vi stores, Free doorstep SIM delivery for senior citizens

With the REDX Family Plan, Vi is aiming to consolidate multiple user needs – high data usage, global connectivity, content streaming, and family-level billing convenience – into a single offering. This plan also puts Vi in direct competition with similar premium postpaid plans from Airtel and Jio, but with a unique edge in international travel and OTT bundling for all members, rather than just the primary user.

Vi REDX Family Plan is now available across India and can be activated via the Vi app, website, or through Vi stores.