Alongside the OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones, OPPO India has introduced its latest true wireless earbuds in India – the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, priced at ₹1,799. OPPO’s new wireless earbuds pack 12.4 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and last up to 54 hours.

The OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, available in Glaze White and Graphite Grey color options, is equipped with 12.4 mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers designed to deliver deep, powerful bass. It uses a Hyper Durable Battery3 charging, which the OPPO says can handle over a thousand charging cycles without significant degradation.

Each earbud houses a 58 mAh battery that offers up to 12 hours of standalone playback, while the 560 mAh charging case pushes total listening time to an impressive 54 hours. The ASAP Charging feature promises 4 hours of use from a 10-minute charge, or up to 8 hours when charged with the case.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 with support for Google Fast Pair, SBC and AAC codecs, and dual-device pairing. Other features include a 47ms ultra-low latency mode, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and a unique double-tap camera control feature, available for smartphones running ColorOS 12 or later.

The OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro is priced at ₹1,799 and will be available from 27th August 2025 on Flipkart.com and OPPO Store.

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,799

₹1,799 Availability: 27th August 2025 on Flipkart.com and OPPO Store

27th August 2025 on Flipkart.com and OPPO Store Offers: TBD

Get OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro on OPPO.com/in