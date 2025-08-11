OPPO India has expanded its K series with the launch of OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G smartphones, India’s only smartphone lineup with a built-in cooling fan. The lineup includes the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G, aiming to deliver high performance with premium design, powerful cooling systems, and flagship-level features, all at competitive prices. Key highlights include a built-in cooling fan, a 7,000 mm² ultra-large VC cooling system, a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (K13 Turbo Pro 5G) and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC (K13 Turbo 5G), among others. Alongside the K13 Turbo series, the company has launched the OPPO K13 Turbo Cooling Super Kit.

A key highlight of the lineup is its massive 7,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising long usage times and quick top-ups. The back panel is crafted from composite glass fiber with a three-dimensional metal cutting texture for a sleek yet sturdy build. The K13 Turbo 5G comes in Silver Knight, Midnight Maverick, and Purple Phantom, while the K13 Turbo 5G comes in White Knight, Midnight Maverick, and Purple Phantom.

Both models feature an active cooling fan with OPPO’s Rapid Cooling Engine in an 8.31 mm form factor weighing 207 grams.. The fan uses ultra-thin 0.1 mm blades spinning at up to 18,000 RPM, boosting air volume by 20%. The system incorporates an L-shaped duct with ultra-low airflow resistance, improving cooling efficiency and maintaining peak performance. OPPO claims this design improves heat dissipation efficiency by three times.

Impressively, even with the fan, the devices carry IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings, making them the first phones with waterproof-designed mobile air-cooling technology. OPPO also launched a Turbo cooling back clip, which includes a back case and a fan, capable of reducing the phone’s temperature by up to 13°C.

The K13 Turbo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC paired with the ARM Mali-G720 MC7 (7-core) GPU, while the K13 Turbo Pro 5G is the first OPPO smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with an Adreno 825 GPU. Both phones come with up to 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (8 GB for K13 Turbo 5G). They run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 with AI-backed features.

Both models feature a 6.8-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,280 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. For cameras, both models sport a 50 MP f/1.8 main rear camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, NFC, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, and more.

The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The price for the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. OPPO Turbo Back Clip for external cooling is priced at ₹3,999.

The smartphones will be available from 15th August 2025 across OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount on select bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 9 months.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 18th August 2025 across OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores

18th August 2025 across OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, no-cost EMI up to 9 months

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 15th August 2025 across OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores

15th August 2025 across OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, no-cost EMI up to 9 months

Get OPPO K13 Turbo 5G on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G on OPPO.com/in