OPPO India is gearing up to launch a new gaming powerhouse – the OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G in the Indian smartphone market, and it’s already making waves for one major reason: India’s only smartphone with an in-built cooling fan. This will be the company’s next smartphone under its popular K series lineup joining the OPPO K13 5G and OPPO K13x 5G.

In a teaser shared ahead of its official launch, OPPO highlights its cooling-first innovation approach, aimed squarely at power users and gamers. With thermal throttling often limiting sustained performance in smartphones, OPPO is stepping up with a dedicated thermal system it calls the Storm Engine.

It is equipped with a variable-speed, built-in fan – a rare sight in smartphones. It actively manages heat during heavy use, especially intense gaming sessions like BGMI. The setup is further backed by

A large 7,000 mm² vapor chamber (VC) for broad heat dispersion

A smoke-visualization-ready duct system that supports diagnostic clarity and improved internal airflow

Proprietary software tuning for intelligent fan speed control

The active cooling mechanism keeps temperatures 2 – 4°C cooler during peak gaming or heavy multitasking, helping avoid the common lag or stutter caused by thermal throttling.

OPPO says the K13 Turbo Series is engineered for users who demand sustained high performance – gamers, creators, and multitaskers. The internal fan is a part of a hardware-first cooling strategy that ensures smoother, longer gameplay sessions without frame drops or overheating.

As per the Chinese variants, the series includes the OPPO K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, both featuring a 6.8-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The standard K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the K13 Turbo Pro variant becomes the first OPPO smartphone to equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Both smartphones come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, along with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water-resistant ratings, and a built-in active cooling fan with OPPO’s Rapid Cooling Engine, aimed at maintaining peak performance during heavy usage.

While OPPO hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date yet, the India launch is expected sometime in August, with more details, including pricing and availability, likely to be announced in the coming days. With the new K13 Turbo Series 5G, OPPO is setting a new benchmark for smartphone cooling tech in India.

Know More About OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G on OPPO.com/in