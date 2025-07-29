OPPO India is gearing up to launch its next smartphone under its popular K series lineup. OPPO K13 Turbo Series teased ahead of India launch, following its debut in China last month. The company describes the upcoming lineup as “built for the unstoppable”, promising OP-level performance and turbocharged capabilities designed to push boundaries.

As per the Chinese variants, the series includes the OPPO K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, both featuring a 6.8-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The standard K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the K13 Turbo Pro variant becomes the first OPPO smartphone to equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Both smartphones come equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, along with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water-resistant ratings, and a built-in active cooling fan with OPPO’s Rapid Cooling Engine, aimed at maintaining peak performance during heavy usage.

The India launch is expected sometime in August, with more details, including pricing and availability, likely to be announced in the coming days.